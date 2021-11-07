Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 100,122.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,072 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

