Michael Haack Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXP opened at $155.59 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.04 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

