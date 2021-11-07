Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.200 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS.

MCHP traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.98%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

