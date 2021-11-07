Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $81.50 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.