MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MVIS stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 293.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MicroVision by 110.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 111.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MicroVision by 499.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

