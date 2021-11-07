Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.37

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.37 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24.95 ($0.33). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 24.95 ($0.33), with a volume of 24,024 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

