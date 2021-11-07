Millennium Management LLC Has $35.43 Million Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 289,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $35,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 161.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 91.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

