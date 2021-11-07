Millennium Management LLC Has $36.48 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 224.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of The Clorox worth $36,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 85.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,658,000 after buying an additional 131,908 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 11.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter worth $715,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Clorox by 44.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,433,000 after buying an additional 77,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 79.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

