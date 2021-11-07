Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.94 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

