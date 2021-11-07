Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MIME. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Mimecast stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mimecast by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Mimecast by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.