MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.25. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 11,638 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

