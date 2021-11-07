Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MTX stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 148,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
