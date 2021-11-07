Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 148,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerals Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

