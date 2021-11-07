Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.63 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

