Mizuho Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $155.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.24.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.