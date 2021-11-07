MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,627 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of HEZU opened at $38.64 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

