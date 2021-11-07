MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,360 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBAX. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $660,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF alerts:

BBAX opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $60.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.