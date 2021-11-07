MML Investors Services LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

