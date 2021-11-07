MML Investors Services LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

