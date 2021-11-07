MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.4% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 83,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,182,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -442.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

