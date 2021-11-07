MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,888 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

PEGA opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

