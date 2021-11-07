MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

