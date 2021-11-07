MMOCoin (MMO) Price Up 33.4% This Week

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $720,142.34 and approximately $2,908.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.