Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 231,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 681,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

