Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $348.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $348.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $236.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.