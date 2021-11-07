Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

