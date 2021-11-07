Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.75

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 9126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

