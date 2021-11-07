Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Critical Analysis

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Momentive Global and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.77 -$91.58 million ($0.72) -31.01 Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 29.66 $672.32 million $2.36 112.16

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Momentive Global and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Zoom Video Communications 2 13 13 0 2.39

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $367.02, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62% Zoom Video Communications 27.58% 29.83% 20.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Momentive Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

