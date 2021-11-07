MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $546.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00425302 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 237,496,906 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.