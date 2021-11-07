Monroe Capital Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRCC. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

