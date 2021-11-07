Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

