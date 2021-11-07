Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $73.40 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 512,315 shares of company stock worth $31,760,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1,866.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.