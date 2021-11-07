Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

NYSE:TMO opened at $616.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $643.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

