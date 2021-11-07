Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $42.92 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,194 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises 1.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $42,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

SLF opened at $56.79 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

