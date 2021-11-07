Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,968 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $180.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

