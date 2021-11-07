Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 4,426 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,006.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,829.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2,611.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

