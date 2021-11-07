Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 7,493 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $31,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 159.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 106.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

