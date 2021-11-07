Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.150-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.11. The stock had a trading volume of 533,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.00 and its 200 day moving average is $362.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.