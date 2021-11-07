Morgan Stanley Acquires 188,626 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of ShockWave Medical worth $67,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,736,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average of $189.87.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.