Morgan Stanley Buys 349,910 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

LSI stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

