Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $66,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.