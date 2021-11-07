Morgan Stanley Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $91.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

