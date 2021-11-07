Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

