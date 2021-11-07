Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Macy’s worth $59,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $31.34 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.