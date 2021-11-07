Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NXPRF opened at $98.75 on Thursday. Nexans has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $103.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

