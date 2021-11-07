Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

