MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of MOR opened at €40.46 ($47.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.14 and a 200-day moving average of €55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 1 year high of €101.90 ($119.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

