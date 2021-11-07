Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.