MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.01 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $71.01 million and $15.06 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

