MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 3,732,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,535. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

