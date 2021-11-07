MRJ Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,600 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

